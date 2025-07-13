Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 617.83, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.