Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after buying an additional 2,000,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

