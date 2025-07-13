Q3 Asset Management Invests $571,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

