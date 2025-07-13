SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,142,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $554.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $556.61.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

