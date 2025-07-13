374 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $227.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day moving average of $243.68.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,381,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,311,656,684.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

