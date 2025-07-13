Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $559.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $621.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.67.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

