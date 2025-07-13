Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $901,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,991,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,470,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,777,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,894,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,606 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,236,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,376,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,098,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,873,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,148,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,455,571,000 after purchasing an additional 294,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $181.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

