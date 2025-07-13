Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – July 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods such as machinery, equipment, construction materials and industrial services. Their performance often mirrors the broader economic cycle, since demand for these goods typically rises during periods of business investment and infrastructure spending. Investors use industrial stocks to gain exposure to sectors like manufacturing, transportation and engineering that drive long-term economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,821,912. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.24.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. 14,264,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,130,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,803,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241,822. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.01. 5,075,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a one year low of $273.19 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.00 and its 200 day moving average is $327.36.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.38. 8,332,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.41. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

