T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 4,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,381,484 shares in the company, valued at $147,311,656,684.20. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.68. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.