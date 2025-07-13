Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,065,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

