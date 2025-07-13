iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

