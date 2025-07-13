Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after buying an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Carrier Global stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

