Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.