Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $468.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Read Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.