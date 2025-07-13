Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 908 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 368,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,298,000 after purchasing an additional 350,221 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

