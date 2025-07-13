Prudent Man Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $157.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

