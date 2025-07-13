IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 59.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.11.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $533.37 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

