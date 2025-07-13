SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

SSNC opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

