Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,049.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $1,126.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

