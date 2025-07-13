LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

