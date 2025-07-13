Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $254.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average of $255.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.95 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

