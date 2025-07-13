Cwm LLC Acquires 844,631 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,631 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $55,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,119 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

