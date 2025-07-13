Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,300 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 97.7% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

