Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

LLY opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

