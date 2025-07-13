Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 4.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $33,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

NOW stock opened at $937.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $959.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

