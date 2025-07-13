Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

