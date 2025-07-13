Alaska Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $198,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

