New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Trading Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 116,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 24,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

