TFR Capital LLC. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after buying an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $244.68 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

