3,305 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.4%

NET stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of -787.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $198.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $2,909,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,058,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,202,677.62. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total transaction of $1,764,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,448,325.93. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,060 shares of company stock valued at $95,040,197 over the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

