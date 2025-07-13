Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,476.94. This represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

