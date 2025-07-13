Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cencora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $295.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.98.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.