Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Position Boosted by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC now owns 499,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

