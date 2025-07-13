Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Decreased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for about 2.3% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cencora by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

COR opened at $295.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

