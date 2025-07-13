Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,136 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 21.2%

BATS:DFIC opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

