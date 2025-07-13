Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

