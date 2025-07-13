Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Increases Stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after buying an additional 177,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,092,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,880,000 after purchasing an additional 874,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

