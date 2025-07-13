Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

