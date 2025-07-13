Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Purchases 11,877 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,621,000 after buying an additional 1,206,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after buying an additional 1,055,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

