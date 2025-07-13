Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

