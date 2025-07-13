V2 Financial group LLC Invests $413,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

V2 Financial group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

