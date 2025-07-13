Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 100,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average is $184.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

