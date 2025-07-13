Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

