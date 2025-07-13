Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 49,194 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.8%

SLV opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

