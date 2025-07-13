SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by Hughes Financial Services LLC

Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 747,171 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.