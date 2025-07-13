Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $179.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.75.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

