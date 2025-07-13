Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Trimmed by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

