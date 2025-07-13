Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $173.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after buying an additional 709,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after buying an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 494,523 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $38,387,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after buying an additional 280,892 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BOOT opened at $171.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $177.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.