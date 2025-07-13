High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

