Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 229,891 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,891 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

HSIC opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

